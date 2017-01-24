Bill in Legislature raises I-90 speed limit to 75 in places

A A

SPOKANE — A bill has been introduced in the Legislature to raise the speed limit to 75 miles per hour on Interstate 90 in much of Eastern Washington.

The bill would increase speed between Ellensburg and milepost 120, and between George and the Spokane County line, and wouldn’t let the state Department of Transportation reduce it.

The Spokesman-Review reports that the Legislature two years ago asked the state Transportation Department to study the higher speed limit for parts of I-90. The department concluded it would cut travel time along the route by just five minutes and cost more in fuel and traffic accidents, and likely increase the number of fatalities.

State Sen. Brian Dansel, R-Republic, has introduced the new bill to take the decision out of the department’s hands.