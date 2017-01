Boys basketball: Castle Rock 55, Stevenson 52

A A

Bryce DesArmo had four 3-pointers and scored 23 points, helping Castle Rock to its first win of the season.

Stevenson, trailing by one late, missed a shot. Castle Rock made two free throws, then Stevenson missed a 3-pointer at the buzzer.

Austin Brannan scored 32 points and had 11 rebounds for Stevenson. Isaac Hoidal had 10 boards for the Bulldogs.

CASTLE ROCK 55, STEVENSON 52

CASTLE ROCK — Connor Edwards 13, Bryce DesArmo 23, Parker Patching 2, Dakota Golden 11, Josh Belcher 0, Hunter Jansen 0, Dylan Holborn 6. Totals 21 (7) 6-11 55.

STEVENSON — Ryan Fielding 5, Luke Nichols 0, Lincoln Krog 4, Austin Brannan 32, Brenden Dillingham 1, Isaac Hoidal 4, Alex Delarosa 2, Brigham Campbell 3, Clayton Hansen 0, Austin Pearson 1. Totals 18 (3) 13-24 52.

C.Rock 15 12 13 15–55

Stevenson 12 7 15 18–52

JV — Stevenson won.