Boys basketball: Madison (Ore.) 62, Battle Ground 48

Myles Fitzgerald-Warren scored 12 of his 26 points in the fourth quarter as Madison pulled away from the Tigers in a non-league game.

Battle Ground had cut a nine-point deficit to three points before Fitzgerald-Warren took over the contest.

Daelon Floyd led Battle Ground with 22 points and 12 rebounds.

MADISON (Ore.) 62, BATTLE GROUND 48

MADISON (Ore.) — Siyat Mohammad 0, Riley Powers 2, Michael Bennett 10, David Lawrence, Brandon Taylor 14, Isaia Mullen 10, Myles Fitzgerald-Warren 26. Totals 22 (6) 12-15 00.

BATTLE GROUND — Jacob Currie 4, Eddie Kazic 0, Casey Spencer 3, Brendan Beal 3, Vincent McCormic 0, Ryan Davis 8, Gunner Talkington 0, Brock Robinson 0, Shane Hatch 6, Eiljah Parker 2, Daelon Floyd 22. Totals 17 (8) 6-8 48.

Madison 12 15 12 23–62

B.Ground 8 10 18 12–48

JV — Battle Ground won. C — Battle Ground won.