Boys basketball: Ridgefield 67, Washougal 51

A A

Cameron Short made five of Ridgefield’s 10 3-pointers, and the Spudders dominated the middle quarters to get the 2A GSHL victory.

Travis Gottsch made three 3-pointers and finished with a team-high 21 points for the Spudders. Short had 15 points, and Louden Wardius scored 10.

Collin Prangley scored 21 for Washougal.

The Panthers jumped out to a 12-2 lead, but Ridgefield outscored Washougal 30-11 the rest of the half.

RIDGEFIELD 67, WASHOUGAL 51

RIDGEFIELD — Tim Radosevich 8, Travis Gottsch 21, Andrew Williams 5, Matt Armstrong 0, Cameron Short 15, Kellen Bringhurst 1, Louden Wardius 10, Spencer Andersen 7. Totals 24 (10) 9-11 67.

WASHOUGAL — Louie Barles 7, Collin Prangley 21, Ben Gutkind 6, Jake Klackner 1, Troy Prince-Butterfield 4, Mitchell Leon 0, Carter Murray 6, John Miner 0, Bailey Deming 0, Ryan Bausch 0, Nick Oakes 0. Totals 17 (1) 16-27 51.

Ridgefield 10 20 23 14–67

Washougal 13 10 14 14–51

JV — Ridgefield 47-34. C — Washougal 54-29.