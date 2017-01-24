Boys basketball: Woodland 64, Mark Morris 58

A A

Bryce Mulder had the game of his life, and the Woodland boys basketball team gave Mark Morris its first league loss of the season.

Mulder scored 42 points to go with 13 rebounds and five blocked shots, and the Beavers never trailed in a 64-58 road victory in the Class 2A Greater St. Helens League.

Mark Morris, the top-ranked Class 2A boys team in the WIAA’s RPI ranking, fell to 5-1 in 2A GSHL play. Woodland improved to 5-3.

Mulder, a 6-foot, 11-inch post, made 19 field goals, including two 3-pointers, in his gem.

“They were playing good defense on him,” Woodland coach Andrew Johnson said. “He was just dominant.”

Mulder had 14 of his points in the first quarter when Woodland scored 24 to take a 10-point lead.

The Monarchs kept it close but never caught the Beavers.

Tanner Sixberry added eight points and 11 rebounds for the Beavers. Tyler Flanagan had 13 assists — most going to the big guy.

Mark Morris trailed Woodland for most of the game the first time these two teams played, as well. But last time, the Monarchs caught the Beavers, then won in overtime.

“The big thing was: Finish. Finish. Finish,” Johnson said. “We finished tonight.”

WOODLAND 64, MARK MORRIS 58

WOODLAND — Bryce Mulder 42, Joshua Pasual 0, Devin Rice 3, Wyatt Harsh 0, Palmer Dinehart 4, Tristan Thomas 2, Tyler Flanagan 5, Tanner Sixberry 8. Totals 26 (6) 6-10 64.

MARK MORRIS — Fritz 2, Tanner Vaillencourt 2, Masen Baker 18, Connor Strange 3, Tyler Berger 16, Will Burghardt 17, Zach Rismoen 0, Kyle Matthews 0. Totals 21 (4) 12-14 58.

Woodland 24 11 11 18–64

Mark Morris 14 16 12 16–58

JV — Mark Morris 68-50. C — Mark Morris won.