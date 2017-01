A A

Vancouver – Your Sunday morning brunch could benefit the Boys & Girls Clubs of Southwest Washington. Toast for Teens aims to raise $15,000 this Sunday through a breakfast buffet at Beaches Restaurant.

Tickets are $12 for the breakfast and can be purchased at www.mybgc.org/toast-for-teens/.

Reservations can be made between 8 and 10:15 a.m. at the restaurant, located at 1919 S.E. Columbia River Drive.

Proceeds from the breakfast support teen leadership programs.