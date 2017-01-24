Clark Public Utilities shifts meeting times

A A

Starting Feb. 7, the Clark Public Utilities Board of Commissioners will regularly meet on the first and third Tuesdays of each month rather than the second and fourth Tuesday.

Meetings will still be held at 9 a.m. in the Commission Room at the main office, 1200 Fort Vancouver Way.

Jane Van Dyke, board president, said the change was to avoid scheduling conflicts with other public board meetings.

“This change will eliminate any overlap with Clark County council and the Port of Vancouver public meetings on the first Tuesday of the month if customers are interested in attending various meetings,” she said.

The commission approved the change during its regular Tuesday meeting. Additionally, the board added time for public comment on non-agenda items at the start of each meeting.

When necessary, the board also may meet on the fifth Tuesday of the month.