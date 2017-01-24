Elected officials respond to Gov. Inslee’s ACA request

A A

U.S. Rep. Jaime Herrera Beutler joined forces with other members of the Washington Republican Congressional delegation to push back on Gov. Jay Inslee’s assessment that repealing the Affordable Care Act would be catastrophic for the state of Washington.

In a letter to the governor, the Republicans paint a picture of skyrocketing state premiums, rising as high as 24.7 percent. They describe increasing deductibles and employer-based family plans that cost thousands more than before the Affordable Care Act was signed into law.

“Like you, we firmly believe that everyone, including individuals with pre-existing conditions, should have access to health care coverage,” the letter signed by Reps. Dave Reichert, Cathy McMorris Rodgers, R-Spokane, Dan Newhouse, R-Sunnyside, and Herrera Beutler, R-Camas.

“That coverage should protect the sanctity of the patient-doctor relationship; provide choice, because one size does not fit all; and most importantly, be affordable,” the letter said. “While Americans that were previously uninsured may now have healthcare coverage, it means nothing if they cannot afford to use it — and the numbers show that today’s health insurance is woefully unaffordable.”

In December, Inslee and Mike Kreidler, the state’s insurance commissioner, urged Herrera Beutler and other Republicans to fight to keep Obamacare.

“We cannot jeopardize the health and well-being of residents in every region of this state, the stability of the insurance market, or the viability of rural hospitals and economies,” wrote the governor. “Repealing the ACA puts people, economies, institutions and markets at risk, and removes the federal resources necessary to ensure coverage for all of our people.”

The GOP-controlled Congress appears to be moving quickly toward repealing former President Barack Obama’s signature health care reform law. Republican lawmakers are facing criticism, however, for their moves to repeal the Affordable Care Act without offering clear and viable replacement plans.

“These members of Washington’s Congressional Delegation are using alternative facts to distort the reality that the ACA has successfully provided coverage for 750,000 Washingtonians and is helping lower our inflation rates, improve access and health care outcomes, and create jobs,” said Jaime Smith, the governor’s spokeswoman.

“Most importantly, their letter dodges the key question of whether they will make sure a replacement is in place prior to any repeal,” Smith said. “A commitment to ensuring there is no repeal before a replacement is ready is crucial.”

At a recent town hall meeting, Herrera Beutler said Obamacare has resulted in fewer providers and less competition. She also said too many people are being placed on Medicaid. The two points were revived in the recent letter.

“We would also like to point out that the ACA forced 80 percent of newly insured Washingtonians into Medicaid — a safety net program that has been plagued by severe access problems, poor quality of care, and unsustainable funding,” the letter reads.

“While adding more individuals to Medicaid may boost coverage numbers, it does not mean greater access to care for individuals and their families. We must not allow the ACA to jeopardize Medicaid’s viability for the vulnerable populations it was meant to serve — the poor, elderly, disabled, and children,” the letter said.

In Inslee’s original letter, which prompted Tuesday’s response, the governor said Washington’s uninsured rate to dropped from 14 percent to 5.8 percent, with uncompensated costs going from $2.3 billion to $1.2 billion. Inslee said Obamacare also boosted the state’s economy with the state adding 51,000 jobs and increasing the GDP by more than $2.7 billion.