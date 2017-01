A A

Fire broke through a roof of a crematorium in Longview on Monday night.

Firefighters were called to the blaze at the crematorium at Longview Memorial, 5050 Mount Solo Road, about 5:45 p.m. Monday, according to fire officials. Crews arrived and found that fire had broken through the roof of the crematorium. They attacked the blaze, bringing the fire under control in about 25 minutes.

No one was injured.

Firefighters from Cowlitz 2 Fire & Rescue and Longview Fire Department helped fight the blaze.