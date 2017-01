Girls basketball: Evergreen 54, Kelso 43

A A

Ahna Burney scored 17 points and JaVonne Williams added 13 as Evergreen handed Kelso its first 3A Greater St. Helens League loss.

The Plainsmen (5-9, 2-3) outscored Kelso 19-6 in the second quarter to take a 28-12 lead at halftime.

Alexandra Harman scored 14 points to lead Kelso (8-6, 4-1).

EVERGREEN 54, KELSO 43

KELSO — Saydie Harris 0, Alexis Kleven 6, Jordan Dole 5, Turner Joy 0, Alexandra Harman 14, Capri Franzen 1, Cooper Joy 1, Tally Connors 5, Kylee Gibbs 11. Totals 12 (4) 15-33 43.

EVERGREEN — Arianna Mendiola 0, Felicia Bahr 9, JaVonne Williams 13, Mackenzie Smith 8, Grace Bauer 0, Alyssa Smith 0, Alanna Jackson 3, Ahna Burney 17, Dakota Piovesan 4, Jessica Heath 0. Totals 18 (6) 12-31 54.

Kelso 6 6 18 13–43

Evergreen 9 19 18 13–54