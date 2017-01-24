Girls basketball: La Center 79, Columbia-White Salmon 26

A A

The Wildcats started hot and cruised to a road win.

La Center led 28-5 after the first quarter and 50-11 at halftime. The Wilcats improved to 16-0 overall and 6-0 in the Trico League.

Taylor Stephens scored 11 of her 26 points in the first quarter. Taylor Mills had 10 of her 19 points in that period.

Mills added eight rebounds and five steals. Bethany Whitten had five assists and Whitley Seter had eight rebounds.

Keylarae Manly scored 13 points to lead the Bruins (3-7, 1-3).

LA CENTER 79, COLUMBIA-WHITE SALMON 26

LA CENTER — Alyssa McKnight 7, Whitley Seter 3, Molly Edwards 12, Natasha Lewis 3, Bethany Whitten 5, Madison Rose 0, Taylor Mills 19, Mia Edwards 4, Taylor Stephens 26, Totals 28 (8) 15-22 79.

COLUMBIA-WHITE SALMON — Angelie Sampson 3, Gracie Vaughan 0, Yazmin Nunez-Cordoba 3, Carlee Trullinger 2, Bailey Gimlin 0, Keylarae Manly 13, Samantha Tardiff, Heidi Pulido 1, Kathirin Hylton 0, Drew Harmon 4. Totals 10 (2) 4-10 26.

La Center 28 22 22 7–79

Columbia-WS 5 6 6 9–26

JV — La Center won.