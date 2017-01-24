Julianna Marler named Port of Vancouver CEO

A A

The Port of Vancouver Board of Commissioners named Julianna Marler its new chief executive during its regular Tuesday meeting.

The board approved hiring Marler 2-1. Commissioners Eric LaBrant and Brian Wolfe voted yes. Commissioner Jerry Oliver voted no.

Marler has served as interim CEO since her predecessor Todd Coleman departed last May.

She joined the port in 2008. She became chief financial officer in 2012.

Marler was selected among a group of three finalists who were chosen among a pool of about 80 applicants.

The port contracted with Larry Boone of the Seattle-based executive search firm Jones Strategic to screen candidates. The port also held an open house about a week ago where members of the public could met with the finalists.

