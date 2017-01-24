Man pleads guilty in insurance fraud case

A A

A Vancouver man pleaded guilty to first-degree theft after an investigation revealed he filed more than $6,000 in false insurance claims.

Brad Burmester, 51, was charged with filing false insurance claims and first-degree theft, a felony, after an investigation by Insurance Commissioner Mike Kreidler’s Criminal Investigations Unit. Burmester pleaded guilty in King County Superior Court and will serve 100 hours of community service and pay $600 in court fees. He also paid $6,569 in restitution to Pemco Insurance.

Burmester, who operated a business called Alligator Auto Glass out of his former Kirkland home, filed 15 false claims with Pemco Insurance for windshield or window repairs, according to the investigation. All 15 false claims were on behalf of people who were staff or parents of students at Juanita High School, where Burmester worked as a security guard and coach, according to the investigation.

Students who park at the school are required to provide their insurance and vehicle information to receive a parking pass. Burmester had access to that information, according to the insurance commissioner’s office.

Pemco began investigating the claims in March and referred the case to the insurance commissioner, as required by state law. Burmester resigned from his job at Juanita High School in April.