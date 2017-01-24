Museum hangar dance echos the ’40s

A A

VANCOUVER — A Sweetheart Hangar Dance on Saturday, Feb. 11, at Pearson Air Museum will echo the USO dances of the World War II era.

The event will be from 7 to 10 p.m. at the museum, 1115 E. Fifth St. It is an annual fundraiser sponsored by the nonprofit Friends of Fort Vancouver National Historic Site.

Advance tickets are $20 a person; they are available at the Friends’ bookstore at the Fort Vancouver Visitor Center, 1501 E. Evergreen Blvd., and at www.friendsfortvancouver.org/dance-tickets. Tickets will be $25 at the door.

Participants are encouraged (though not required) to wear clothing and uniforms of the period. The VanPort Jazz Band will play period dance music.

All proceeds will support education and interpretive programs at the site.