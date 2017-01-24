Oregon wildlife officials kill cougars preying on pets, chickens

A A

SALEM, Ore. (AP) — In a scenario that could come from a horror film, normally timid mountain lions are forced by heavy snows into a remote community, where they feast on pets It’s happening in Oregon.

Cougars prowling through La Pine have killed two pets and at least 12 chickens, stoking fear in the town east of the Cascade Range.

On Saturday, Deschutes County deputies shot and killed a cougar that was hiding under a porch after attacking a dog. On Monday, state and federal wildlife officials went to investigate and killed three more of the cougars that have been leaving their paw prints in the snow on the decks of homes and in backyards.

The Oregon Department of Fish and Wildlife said in a statement Tuesday the cougars are causing safety issues in and around town.

It said officials from the Oregon agency and the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Wildlife Services were tracking at least one cougar after it was sighted at a store.

There has never been an attack by a wild cougar on a person in Oregon, which is home to about 6,300 cougars, although attacks have occurred in other states and Canadian provinces, the Oregon agency said.

Resident Shannon Shahan said 14 of her chickens were killed or died of shock and two survived. She told Bend TV station KTVZ the cougars had jumped a fence to get at the chickens. Her surveillance cameras caught at least one cougar on her property, leaving large paw prints in the snow.

The state wildlife department said deep snow is likely a factor in the appearance of the cougars.

“The cougars are having trouble hunting their traditional prey so are coming to residential areas for an easier meal,” said Corey Heath, a wildlife biologist with the department. “Unfortunately at this point we consider them a significant human safety risk, so they need to be removed for the safety of La Pine residents.”

Some people think killing the trespassing cougars is going too far. They said people should protect their pets and appreciate the cougars as a part of living in a rural area.

Officials recommended feeding pets indoors. They also said to always be aware of surroundings.