School officials discuss Vancouver bond measure with editorial board

Vancouver Public Schools officials met with the Columbian editorial board Monday to vouch for the nearly half-billion dollar bond measure the district is putting before voters next month.

The district will ask voters to approve a $458 million bond to tear down and replace aging campuses, improve existing facilities and build new schools. A grant and state funding would provide another $93 million for construction and upgrades.

District Superintendent Steve Webb argued that now, with bond rates at historic lows, is the time to support a bond measure.

“We have a historic opportunity,” Webb said. “There’s a window of opportunity with historic lows in the bond market.”

