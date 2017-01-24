Skyview star Comastro out for season

A A

Skyview senior Ashlee Comastro, the reigning Columbian All-Region girls basketball player of the year, announced Tuesday that her final high school season is over after suffering a broken bone in her right foot during Monday’s win over Heritage.

“I just landed wrong,” Comastro said.

At first, she hoped she had just rolled her ankle, that she would be able to recover in time for the postseason.

“My foot started to hurt really bad last night. That’s when I knew my foot was hurt more than I thought,” she said.

She saw a doctor Tuesday morning and that fear was confirmed. Comastro said she broke the fifth metatarsal in her right foot.

The silver lining, she said, is that it is a “clean break” that should “recover nicely.” She expects to be healed by mid-March — after the high school basketball season has concluded.

Comastro informed her college team of the latest news, as well. She said she will be 100 percent before she heads to Seattle Pacific University in late summer.

The season is not over for the Skyview Storm, although Comasto’s role will change.

“I’ll be the enforcer on the bench,” she said, adding she will be the team’s biggest supporter.

“I’m hoping my team will do amazing,” she said. “I will be there every step of the way.”

She added that she is grateful to have played for Skyview, for coach Jennifer Buscher, and with all of her teammates. The experience, she said, has shaped her into the person she is today.

Comastro averaged 13 points and 9.5 rebounds a game as a junior and was a monster on defense, leading the Storm to the quarterfinals at the Class 4A state tournament in the Tacoma Dome.