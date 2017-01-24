Toyota recalls 79,000 trucks on bumper risk

A A

DETROIT — Toyota says it’s recalling about 79,000 Tundra pickup trucks in the U.S., Canada and Central America because steps in the rear bumpers could break.

The recall covers trucks from the 2016 and 2017 model years.

All have steps and reinforcement brackets made of resin in the bumpers.

Toyota says that if the truck is backed into something, that could damage the step, which could later break when a person steps on it, possibly causing injury.

Dealers will replace the resin reinforcement brackets with new ones that are made of steel. Owners will be notified by letter starting in mid-February.