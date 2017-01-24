Weather Eye: Monday’s warmth will leave us as inversion conditions return

A A

Monday was a bonus day weather-wise, at 50 degrees in Vancouver for only the second time this month. The week will cool to the lower 40s and maybe upper 30s.

We will see more sunshine but period of cloudiness with a chance of sprinkles or showers as weak weather systems skirt the region. Otherwise tranquil weather with a staggering inversion heading our way. That brings warm weather to the mountains and along the coast in the 50s, and chills the lowlands here. Some slight east winds in our area may keep fog at bay.

Checking out the weather window, I see southern California is dripping. Compare downtown Vancouver’s 4.29 inches of rain this month to downtown Los Angeles: They have had 8.05 inches. Amazing! And more to come.

Speaking of rain, your neighbors report December rainfall: Claudia Chiasson, Carson, 11.72 inches (plus 30 inches snow); Bob Starr, Cougar, 14.94 inches; Phil Delany, above Dole Valley, 13.20 inches; Robin Ruzek, Lake Shore, 5.05 inches; Dave Campbell, one mile west of Heisson, 5.94 inches; Judy Darke, Felida, 4.88 inches; Larry Lebsack, Barberton, 6.58 inches; Ellen Smart, Ridgefield, 5.60 inches; Chuck Houghten, Hockinson Heights, 7.74 inches; Jim Knoll, Five Corners, 6.24 inches; and our friend, Roland Derksen from the Vancouver up north with 8.51 inches. The official rainfall for Vancouver was 4.76 inches.

Over the weekend, there was a high surf advisory posted for the Washington coastline. I was on the beach and saw the high tide washing all the way up to the dunes, leaving tons of jetsam. On Waikiki Beach at Cape Disappointment State Park, tons of large logs were tossed into the picnic areas. Oh, the power of the Pacific. Looks like a woodcutter’s dream.

Enjoy your week as the hours of daylight inch longer and longer.

