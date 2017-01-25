Boys basketball: Fort Vancouver 73, Evergreen 72

A A

Kyron Lowe-Ash’s shot with 9 seconds remaining was the game-winner for the Trappers on the road.

The Plainsmen inbounded for the final shot following a timeout, but a 3-point attempt by John Hansberry (five points) was off the mark.

Jameel Morton led Fort Vancouver with 23 points and Johnny Green added 22. Freeman Jackson was one of three Evergreen players to reach double figures with 17 points. Dustin Nettles added 14 and Payton Monda added 13.

FORT VANCOUVER 73, EVERGREEN 72

FORT VANCOUVER — Dakota Jones 0, James Husband Jr. 9, Johnny Green 22, Miracle Alford-Lewis 8, Jameel Morton 23, Kyron Lowe-Ash 9, Elijah Autry 0, Zeke Block 2.

EVERGREEN — Payton Monda 13, John Hansberry 5, Freeman Jackson 17, Jeremy Harju 9, Shawn Johnson Jr. 4, Christian Huerta 5, Dustin Nettles 14, Brock Schoene 5, Anderson 0.

Fort 15 16 20 22–73

Evergreen 15 21 14 22–72

JV — Evergreen won; C — Fort Vancouver won.