Boys basketball: Mountain View 67, Hudson’s Bay 46

Alex Bailey poured in a game-high 25 points, including 18 in the second half to lift Mountain View to a 67-46 victory over Hudson’s Bay to earn their first 3A Greater St. Helens League boys basketball victory Wednesday night, which snapped the Thunder’s six-game losing streak.

Bailey had 11 of his points in the fourth quarter when the Thunder (4-12 overall, 1-5 3A GSHL) outscored the Eagles (3-12, 0-6) 24-13.

“He hit some big shots for us,” Mountain View coach Aaron Shepherd said of Bailey. “He got into a groove in the third quarter and it continued in the fourth.”

MOUNTAIN VIEW 67, HUDSON’S BAY 46

HUDSON’S BAY — Demareya Gipson 0, Quentin Raynor 23, Quadrese Teague 13, Elijah Hoover 3, Myles Artis 1, Palaina Gasper 0, Eric Ryapolov 0, Jordan Hickman 6, Marcos Cadiz 0. Totals 17 (5) 7-15 46.

MOUNTAIN VIEW — Rodolfo Montiel 0, Jack Mertens 0, Darien Chase 15, Alex Hegel 7, Makai Anderson, Bryant Smith 2, Trevor Green 2, Alex Bailey 25, Cameron Henderson 9, Troy Pacheco 7, Brady Metz 0, Michael Bolds 0. Totals 27 (5) 8-16 67.

H. Bay 10 13 10 13–46

Mt. View 16 13 14 24–67

JV — Mountain View won; C — Hudson’s Bay won.