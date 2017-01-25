Boys basketball: Prairie 86, Kelso 59

A A

The Prairie Falcons hit 16 3-pointers and used a 28-point third quarter to seal their 86-59 victory Wednesday night over Kelso in a battle of the 3A Greater St. Helens League’s lone unbeaten boys basketball teams.

Seth Hall poured in a game-high 26 points, including 10 of 11 from the free-throw line, Braiden Broadbent added 16 points, and the Falcons scored a combined 58 points in the second and third quarters to move to 6-0 in league play.

Prairie coach Kyle Brooks credited his team’s third-quarter defense holding the Hilanders (5-1 league) to eight points in the third in addition to Logan Reed off the bench with his three 3-pointers.

“That really got us going,” said Brooks,” who earned his 301st victory Wednesday.

Dante Heitschmidt added 13 points and Kameron Osborn had 10 for Prairie.

PRAIRIE 86, KELSO 59

KELSO — John Roberts 0, Emmitt Kinch 3, Riley Noah 5, Peyton Noah 8, Reece Tack 8, Anders Gamble 0, Jon Bowlby 1, Christian Huntington 9, Shaw Anderson 22, Nick Moore 3. Totals 14 (6) 27-34.

PRAIRIE — Dante Heitschmidt 13, Kameron Osborn 10, Braiden Broadbent 16, Seth Hall 26, Ethan Rouse 2, Josiah Nickel 0, Logan Reed 9, Dwayne Stewart 3, Everett Buck 0, Zeke Dixson 0, AJ Dixson 2, Smith 1, Matthew Kogler 4. Totals 13 (16) 16-20.

Kelso 15 17 9 18–59

Prairie 17 30 28 11–86

JV — Kelso 53, Prairie 48; C — Kelso 59, Praire 42.