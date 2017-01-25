Boys basketball: Skyview 56, Battle Ground 41

A A

Alex Schumacher had 11 points and Taylor Habertson added 10 as the Storm won a 4A GSHL game.

“We dug ourselves a huge hole in the first quarter,” Battle Ground coach Wes Armstrong said. “We played better in the second half, but we just need to take better care of the ball.”

Daelon Floyd led the Tigers with 12 points.

SKYVIEW 56, BATTLE GROUND 41

SKYVIEW — Alex Schumacher 11, Cole Grossman 6, Travis Yajko 3, Jovon Sewell 6, Levi Nickelson 2, Nicholas Campbell 0, Samaad Hector 3, Greyson Hauskins 0, Jayden Chatman 2, Taylor Harbertson 10, KB Fesehazion 9, Skyler Martin 4. Totals 21 (7) 7-10 56.

BATTLE GROUND — Casey Spencer 5, Vincent McCormic 10, Ryan Davis 0, Gunner Talkington 4, Shane Hatch 6, Eiljah Parker 2, Daelon Floyd 12, KeAndre Hunter-Holliday 0. Totals 16 (6) 3-4 41.

Skyview 19 15 14 8–56

BGround 5 11 14 11–41

JV — Skyview won; C — Skyview won.