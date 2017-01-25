Camas boys knock off Union

A A

CAMAS — The Camas Papermakers looked like they knew they could beat Union on Wednesday night in a Class 4A Greater St. Helens League boys basketball game.

So when it was over, when they outscored Union 9-0 down the stretch to knock off the Titans 50-47, the Papermakers initially treated it like any other win.

Oh, their fans were having a blast. The Papermakers, though, quickly shook hands with the Titans.

They acted like they had been there before, you know.

A couple minutes later, though …

“I’ve never been in a locker room like that,” said Alex Glikbarg. “It was crazy. We were all singing and dancing. We were excited because we did it as a group. We definitely did all the things we needed to.”

It was Union’s first league loss since 2013. It was the first win for Camas over the Titans in coach Skyler Gillispie’s six seasons.

It was, for Camas, a pretty big deal.

“I don’t even know how to describe it,” said Glikbarg, who hit a 3-pointer with 1:48 left to give the Papermakers the lead for good. “For years people count out Camas basketball just because football is a powerhouse. We had to show that we’re back.”

“It’s a long time coming,” added Logan Miller, who had a fast-break lay-up in the final minute to make it 50-47. “I had a special feeling about tonight. I knew, if we played Camas basketball, we had a chance.”

In fact, Camas led for much of the night. This was no fluke.

Still, Union being Union — the Titans started the night atop the Class 4A RPI standings by the WIAA — this was not going to be easy.

A one-point Camas lead going into the fourth turned into a six-point deficit. Cameron Cranston had a quick five points for Union. Then Zach Reznick had five-point burst, giving the Titans a 47-41 lead with 4:57 to play. That was it for Union, though.

All Camas from there, with the Papermakers defense “pitching” a shutout down the stretch. Union went 0 for 8 from the floor in the closing minutes with three turnovers. Camas’ Cooper McNatt forced one when he drew a charge.

The Papermakers would get another on a steal that led to a Glikbarg pass to Miller for the three-point lead with 35 seconds to play.

“I was screaming ‘Get back on defense!’ I couldn’t hear myself shouting,” Miller said.

“It was unreal,” Glikbard added.

“Pretty incredible atmosphere,” Miller concluded.

Glikbarg led a balanced attack with 12 points. Nathan Chilian had 10 points and Tre Carlisle had nine points, including five in the fourth quarter.

Cranston had 20 points for the Titans. Reznick finished with 18.

CAMAS 50, UNION 47

UNION — Keithen Shepard 4, Zach Reznick 18, Tyler Combs 0, Quinn Lamey 0, Austin Lewis 1, Jalen Brown 0, Kai Gamble 0, Cameron Cranston 20, Jason Franklin Jr. 0, Cole Susee 4. Totals 16 (7) 8-10 47.

CAMAS — Logan Miller 4, Tanner Fogle 7, Nathan Chilian 10, Cooper McNatt 0, Isaiah Sampson 8, Alex Glikbarg 12, Tre Carlisle 9, Levi Gilstrap 0. Totals 21 (6) 2-3 50.

Union 15 11 11 10–47

Camas 17 12 9 12–50