Clark College program hosts free children’s dental clinic

Vancouver – The Clark College Dental Hygiene Program is holding a free children’s dental clinic next month.

The clinic is from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. Feb. 4 in the Firstenburg Dental Hygiene Education and Care Center in the Health Sciences Building on Clark’s main campus, 1933 Fort Vancouver Way.

Clark dental hygiene students will provide care to children younger than 18 under direct supervision of licensed dental hygienists and dentists. The free clinic will offer cleanings, sealants, X-rays, doctor’s exams, fluoride and select emergency treatments.

To schedule an appointment, call the dental hygiene business office, 360-992-2158.

This will be the 11th year the dental hygiene program has offered a free children’s dental health day.