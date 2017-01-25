Clark County flu levels remain elevated

A A

Clark County residents continue to be hit hard by the seasonal flu virus, which is now to blame for three local deaths.

Flu levels remained elevated for the 11th straight week, with nearly 27 percent of tests coming back positive for the week of Jan. 15 to 20. A positivity rate of more than 10 percent indicates flu transmission is occurring in the community.

Clark County Public Health is also reporting three flu-associated deaths so far this season, and health officials are investigating two additional possible cases.

“We’ll probably see more before this season ends,” said Dr. Alan Melnick, Clark County health officer and public health director, during a Wednesday board of health meeting.

The three deaths include a woman in her 80s, a woman in her 90s and a man in his 20s — all with underlying medical conditions, Melnick said.

Clark County typically has two or three influenza-related deaths each year. Last flu season, the county recorded one influenza-associated death.

Washington statistics

Statewide, health officials report 76 flu-associated deaths as of Jan. 14. During the same time period last year, there were nine.

“Just by looking at these numbers, it looks like a more severe year than we’ve been having,” Melnick said.

The flu is also sweeping through local long-term care facilities. This season, 13 facilities have reported outbreaks. Four of those outbreaks are ongoing, according to Clark County Public Health.

The flu season started about 12 weeks earlier than last season and about six weeks earlier than the previous season, Melnick said.

Local flu activity briefly spiked in early November. Then, in mid-December, flu numbers started climbing again and have remained elevated since.

Even though the flu is circulating, health officials are reminding people that it’s not too late to get a flu shot.

“The vaccine is still, by far, the best way to prevent influenza,” Melnick said.