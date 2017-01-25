Community Foundation hands out more than $476,000 to students

A A

Esther Short — The Community Foundation for Southwest Washington awarded a total of $476,620 in scholarships to more than 200 students enrolled in classes during the 2016-2017 academic year. The students who received the scholarships are spread out from high school to college to graduate school, with 54 of the recipients attending college in Southwest Washington. The foundation opened its 2017 scholarship process on Jan. 1, and it manages more than 50 scholarship funds. Application deadlines vary depending on the scholarship, and the earliest deadlines are March 31. To learn more about the scholarships offered, visit www.cfsww.org/how-we-grant/scholarships