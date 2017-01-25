Democratic bill aims to block Trump hiring freeze at VA

A A

BOSTON — Two Democratic members of Congress have filed legislation aimed at blocking Republican President Donald Trump from imposing a hiring freeze at the Department of Veterans Affairs.

Massachusetts Congressman Seth Moulton and Oregon Congressman Kurt Schrader said Wednesday Trump’s 90-day freeze should exempt the VA.

Moulton said the freeze will have a lasting impact on the VA’s ability to care for veterans. He said progress made on reducing wait times “will come to a screeching halt.”

Schrader said one in 12 Oregon residents is a veteran. He called the freeze an unacceptable way to treat those who have risked their lives to serve the country.

Trump spokesman Sean Spicer has said the freeze ensures taxpayers get efficient government. He said at the VA in particular, hiring more people isn’t the answer.