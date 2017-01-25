Girls basketball: Mountain View 48, Hudson’s Bay 22

A A

Mollie Doyle’s 18 points, seven rebounds, five assists and four steals over three quarters helped the Thunder stay in the top half of the 3A GSHL standings with their road win at Hudson’s Bay.

Olivia Hood chipped in eight points and also had four steals all in the first half for the Thunder, which had a 32-6 halftime lead.

Abbie Marcum paced the Eagles with 10 points.

MOUNTAIN VIEW 48, HUDSON’S BAY 22

MOUNTAIN VIEW — Eva Winsheimer 5, Kayla Huckins 1, Emily VanNess 1, Dejah Wilson 6, Katie Hurst 0, Mollie Doyle 18, Jenna Carlson 4, Arielle Pinzone 0, Gillian Murphy 3, Olivia Hood 8, Annalei Santos 2. Totals 15 (2) 14-28 48.

HUDSON’S BAY — Gabbie Garcia 3, Lousei Mikaele 0, Shelby DeLong 3, Deona Muehe-Brice 0, Abagail Barton 0, Michaela Collins 0, Abbie Marcum 10, Sharon Hanson 2, Lizeth Ramirez 0, Brittany Doolittle 5. Totals 7 (2) 7-15 22.

Mt. View 19 13 10 6–48

H. Bay 4 2 8 10–22

JV — Mountain View 38, Hudson’s Bay 15.