Girls basketball: Prairie 54, Kelso 20

Prairie 54, Kelso 20 — Brooke Walling had 18 points and 10 rebounds to leads the Falcons to a 3A GSHL win.

Prairie jumped out to a 20-3 lead after one quarter. Cassidy Gardner added 12 points for the Falcons.

PRAIRIE 54, KELSO 20

PRAIRIE — Sarina Martinez 0, Allie Corral 5, Kazz Parks 3, Jozie Tangeman 7, Mallory Williams 0, Grace Prom 9, Malaika Quigley 0, Haley Reed 0, Lauren Vreeken 0, Cassidy Gardner 12, Brooke Walling 18. Totals 21 (6) 7-8 54.

KELSO — Alexis Kleven 8, Jordan Dole 3, Turner Joy 1, Alexandra Harman 0, Capri Franzen 0, Cooper Joy 0, Tally Connors 0, Kylee Gibbs 4, Berger 0, Harkins 4. Totals 7 (2) 4-6 20.

Prairie 20 13 12 9–54

Kelso 3 8 3 6–20

JV — Prairie won; C — Prairie won.