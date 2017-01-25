Girls basketball: Washougal 61, Hockinson 47

A A

Beyonce Bea and Mason Oberg both posted 20-plus-point efforts to keep the Panthers atop the 2A GSHL standings with a home victory over the Hawks.

Bea had a game-high 26 points to go along with 13 rebounds and three blocks, while Oberg had 21 points, five assists, four steals and four rebounds.

Washougal coach Brian Oberg also praised the defense of Kiara Cross.

Hockinson’s Payton Wangler had 25 points and Grace Russell added 17 for the Hawks.

WASHOUGAL 61, HOCKINSON 47

HOCKINSON — Payton Wangler 25, Lauren Ellensohn 2, Grace Russell 17, Brittany McGuire 0, Adyson Dyer 2, Elyse Fisher 0, Klug 1, Zora 0, Katie Wynkoop 0. Totals 13 (4) 17-28 47.

WASHOUGAL — Maggie Hungerford 0, Mason Oberg 21, Beyonce Bea 26, Toryi Midland 2, Lindsey Thomas 1, Ashley Gibbons 3, Cross 0, Emilee Smart 0, Kaitlyn Reijonen 1, McKinley Stotts 4, Paige Wilson 0. Totals 26 (4) 13-25 61.

Hockinson 9 14 6 18–47

Washougal 14 15 11 21–61

JV — Washougal won