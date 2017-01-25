Innovative Services NW receive grant for updated kits

A A

Central Vancouver — Innovative Services NW received a $1,000 grant from OnPoint Community Credit Union for its Pediatric Therapy Assessment/Evaluation Update Project. The grant will help Innovative purchase updated assessment kits, such as preschool language scales in both English and Spanish, which help therapists assess total language, auditory comprehension and expressive communication capabilities for children up to age 5. Innovative’s Pediatric Therapy and Neurodevelopmental Center provides physical, speech, occupational and specialty therapies for children through age 20 and early intervention services for children through age 3. “Accurate and efficient assessments lay the groundwork for establishing a therapy plan that will help each child maximize their potential,” according to a release from the organization.