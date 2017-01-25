Letter: Driving in snow: Use common sense

A A

Concerning “snow etiquette”: Those who’ve lived where deep snow is common know the drill. There are some things the less-experienced need to know.

Teach children that snowballs are never to be thrown at cars.

Drivers: Clear the roof, hood, trunk, bumpers, directional signals and all windows of snow. If you don’t, you’re creating the conditions for an accident. There’s nothing romantic about having a large chunk of wet snow thrown onto your vehicle from the car in front. Given its weight and speed, it has the power to break headlights, destroy windshield wipers and shatter the windshield. The least that will happen is that the trailing driver will be blinded with a battering of snow that the windshield wipers, if they’re not destroyed, will not have the power to remove, resulting in the driver driving blindly on a slick road.

Drive in the tracks of the vehicle in front. Never leave the ruts and/or drive so as to splash a pedestrian or vehicle with snow. The result could be deadly. If you’ve ever been hit by a snowball, it’s easy to imagine the damage that can be caused by the much greater weight and force of a larger volume of snow.

It’s my opinion that people who tailgate are insane. Such lack of common sense, maturity and self-control is appalling.