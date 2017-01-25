Levy information session on Monday

A A

Hockinson – The Hockinson School District will hold an information meeting where residents can learn more about the levy vote on Feb. 14. The meeting is 6 p.m. Monday in the library at Hockinson High School, 16819 N.E. 159th St., Brush Prairie.

The levy, which would pay for a synthetic turf field and a resurfaced track at the high school, asks for $1.5 million split over six years, or $250,000 each year. The district’s projected levy rates are 19 cents per $1,000 of assessed home value for 2018, 18 cents per $1,000 for 2019 and 2020, 17 cents per $1,000 for 2021 and 2022, and 16 cents per $1,000 for 2023.