Papermaker girls have to work for victory

CAMAS — The Camas girls basketball team earned another Class 4A Greater St. Helens League victory, but in no way did the Papermakers figure they would have to earn it in the fourth quarter Wednesday night.

Heck, just one minute into the second half, coach Scott Preuninger benched his starters.

Message received.

The Papermakers responded, pulling away from Union for a 48-35 victory to remain unbeaten in league play.

“Coach told us to talk, to communicate more, to figure out what we were doing because we didn’t know what we were doing,” Camas post Courtney Clemmer said. “He told us to figure it out on our own and play better.”

Camas opened the game with a 17-0 run but it was a three-point game late in the third quarter.

“We just kind of assumed we were going to beat them by a lot,” Clemmer acknowledged.

“Lesson learned.”

Clemmer’s basket with 30 seconds left in the third quarter gave Camas a five-point lead heading into the final period. Teague Schroeder hit back-to-back 3-pointers and Jillian Webb connected on a 3-pointer of her own for an 11-0 run to secure the win for the Papermakers.

“It was a little stressful,” Clemmer said. “We figured out how to be a team again. We worked it out.”

Clemmer finished with 12 points to lead the Papermakers. Haley Hanson had eight points and seven steals. Schroeder finished with seven points.

Courtney Cranston led Union with 14 points. Mackenzie Lewis made three 3-pointers for her nine points.

The first two 3-pointers from Lewis made it a 31-28 game late in the third quarter.

That start to the game proved to be valuable to the Papermakers. All five Camas starters recorded point or an assist in the first 10 points of the game. The defense was on its game, too. The Titans did not attempt a shot until after it was 10-0. Union was scoreless for more than five minutes.

“That kept us going when we were low,” Clemmer said of that first quarter. “We had that buffer.”

Camas kept the lead in the game, and maintained a one-game lead in the loss column in the race for the league title.

“We have to keep it up. We’re looking to be official league champs,” Clemmer said. “We’ve put in a lot of work.”

CAMAS 48, UNION 35

UNION — Alexis Raymore 0, Laura Beard 0, Jewels Soto 0, Marina Morningstar 2, Keanna Wakefield 0, Rebekah Barney 4, Tanya Gladkov 3, Emily Takayoshi 3, Mackenzie Lewis 9, Courntey Cranston 14, Bailey Donohue 0. Totals 11 (4) 9-15 35.

CAMAS — Jordyn Wilds 0, Meghan Finley 5, Jillian Webb 3, Teague Schroeder 7, Haley Hanson 8, Maggie Wells 2, Emma Jones 4, Madison Freemon 6, Stephanie Knight 1, Courtney Clemmer 12. Totals 16 (4) 12-17 48.

Union 6 7 15 7–35

Camas 18 8 7 15–48