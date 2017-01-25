State Ecology takes heat over water quality permits

A A

YAKIMA — A coalition of water quality advocates and environmental law attorneys remains dissatisfied with the state Department of Ecology’s efforts to implement a water quality permit for large-scale livestock facilities.

Last week, Ecology issued a revised version of the proposed permit, which would be required for a majority of concentrated animal feeding operations. The update to the proposed regulations aims to reduce the risk that mismanaged or over-applied manure runs into streams or soaks into groundwater, causing environmental damage or public-health problems.

The state agency has worked on the permit for several years, including collecting public comment on draft versions.

However, water quality advocates say that Ecology has not done enough to protect water quality.

“Even if the facilities comply with the terms in the permit, they will continue to pollute the drinking water in the Lower Yakima Valley and throughout the state,” said Charlie Tebbutt, an attorney who has been involved in water contamination cases for 20 years, including several in the Yakima Valley.

Currently, dairies that have discharged into surface water are required to get a combined state/federal permit under the federal Clean Water Act. Only 10 dairies statewide have such a permit.

The new rule, which would go into effect in March, impacts dairies with 200 cows or more — expected to be about 200 facilities. Dairies that do not discharge into surface water would qualify for a state-only permit for discharge into groundwater.

Changes were made based on public feedback, said Jon Jennings, water quality permit writer for Ecology, to reduce the costs of following the new regulations.

Jay Gordon, Washington State Dairy Federation policy director, said he was encouraged to see the revisions.

“Looks like there was a lot of communication and Ecology took the comments to heart,” he said.

However, Gordon said he did not want to make further comment because he and his colleagues were still looking through the latest permit documentation.

“Our individual producers will need to go through this and see what it means for their operations,” he said.

But those in opposition to the permit in its current form argue that Ecology has gone too far to accommodate the needs of dairies, including opting out of blanket groundwater monitoring.

Jennings said the agency did add scenarios, such as a consistent showing of high levels of nitrate and other nutrients in the soil, that could prompt groundwater monitoring.

Andrea Rogers, attorney for the Western Environmental Law Center in Seattle, said Ecology’s policies do not reflect the findings of the agency’s own scientists as well as several federal court water contamination cases, including one involving Cow Palace, a dairy in the Lower the Yakima Valley.

In that case, federal judge Thomas Rice ruled that the dairy was creating a public health risk by over-application of manure and leaking manure lagoons that contributed to contamination of drinking wells.

Rogers said she and others in her coalition will consider their options, which include appealing the permit to the state Pollution Control Hearings Board, which hears appeals of decisions from Ecology. The group has until Feb. 17 to decide.

“We were quite hopeful (Ecology) would do what it needed,” Rogers said. “When they have all the scientists in their corner and they decide not to protect public health but protect industry in a way that endangers communities, it’s frustrating and disappointing to say the least.”