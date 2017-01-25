Tukes Valley Middle Schoolers throw pies at teachers for good behavior

A A

Battle Ground — Four Tukes Valley Middle School students had the honor of throwing pies at their teachers during an assembly earlier this month. The students’ names were picked randomly from a group of students who turned in a qualifying number of stamps from their student passports, which they earned for demonstrating positive behavior throughout the year. The passports are part of the school’s Positive Behavioral Intervention and Supports program, in which students are recognized for exhibiting positive behaviors conducive to an effective learning environment.