Vital Statistics

Marriage dissolutions

DECREES GRANTED

Dunning, Elizabeth Ann and Joseph Dwayne.

Matundan, Alexander Belen and Antonia Masga. Respondent’s name changed to De los Santos.

Henderson-Pitts, Suzette, and Pitts, Paul R.

Anderson, Jaslin Noel and Caleb Joseph.

Luepke, Debra A. and Paul A.

Calton, Shaunice Nicole and Saxton Deshawn.

Baker, Jonathan L. and Erica L. Respondent’s name changed to Andrew.

Wandby, William Darwin and Bethenieanne.

Bressel, Amanda and Byron. Petitioner’s name changed to Buhman.

Phillips, Marion and William. Petitioner’s name changed to Pichon-Jackson, Pebbles Elizabeth.

Brock, Jeremy Michael and Amy Michelle.

Kelly, Tammy and Paul.

Petrowski, Jon E. and Michelle. Respondent’s name changed to Fox-Petrowski.

Aquino, Mariela, and Aquino-Perez, Juan P.

DECREE OF LEGAL SEPARATION

Washington, Olita, and Moore, Rodney E.

PETITIONS FILED

Dalitz, Christi Lynn and Jason Paul.

Babbitt, Jennifer and Justin M.

Campbell, Tammy Lee, and Woodbery, Frank Estes.

Amundsen, Roxanne, and Paez, Roger Michael.

Clark, Asheley R. and Daniel F.

Davies, Matthew Steven and Tiffany Louise.

Evans, Ora Viola and Roger Edwards.

Courtney, Colleen J. and Cory Christopher.

Lenz, Michael Warren and Jennifer Anne.

Butterfield, Michelle Diane and Marc Ryan James.

Wambold, Rodney Gale, and Pharis-Wambold, Marnie F.

Hamel, Casey, and Hires, Seth.

PETITION FOR LEGAL SEPARATION

Da Silva, Wendy and Daniel.

Marriage licenses

APPLICATIONS FILED JAN. 20

Huddleston, Lindsay Mae, 32, Vancouver, and Clark, Trevor Joseph, 30, Vancouver.

Estrada, Eric Noe, 27, Vancouver, and Cruz Ramirez, Yeni Gabriela, 25, Vancouver.

Brailovskyi, Valerii Olegovich, 49, Battle Ground, and Sveshnikova, Nina Dmiyritevna, 49, Battle Ground.

Heim, Daniel Stephen, 33, Marysville, and Berg, Jennifer Ann, 35, Vancouver.

Wurtele-Hernandez-House, Chloe Lorraine, 18, Vancouver, and Martinez, Jacob Robert.

Chairez Garcia, Clara Cecilia, 38, Portland, and Jacobo, Martin, 54, Portland.

Nylund, Emilia Kathleen, 19, Brush Prairie, and Huegel, Cameron Jay, 22, Yacolt.

Johnson, Megan Leeanne, 26, Battle Ground, and Kelly, Kash Edward, 27, La Center.

APPLICATIONS FILED JAN. 23

Cabalfin, Kristine Marie F., 27, Vancouver, and lam, Rum Phi, 29, Portland.

Underwood, James Roy Jr., 62, Ridgefield, and Trodoux, Jill Marie, 66, Ridgefield.

Kovalchuk, Tamila Stephanovna, 54, Vancouver, and Kovalchuk, Iurii Anatolievich, 54, Auburn.

Nguyen, Danny, 45, Vancouver, and Nguyen, Hanh Thi, 31, Vancouver.

Clark, Makenna Susan, 18, La Center, and Lester, Cole Alan, 19, La Center.

Smith, Charles Andre III, 20, Vancouver, and Richardson, Joanna Jazcinique, 19, Tacoma.

Checchia, Andrew John Curtis, 27, Vancouver, and Wickenhagen, Mollie Elizabeth, 19, Vancouver.

Uskoski, Krysta Marie, 31, Vancouver, and Hadlock, Darren Barrie, 42, Vancouver.

Court sentencings

The Columbian’s policy is to publish all Clark County Superior Court felony sentencings, as provided by the Clark County Clerk’s Office. DC signifies that the defendant has entered drug court. Addresses are provided by the courts and may have changed by the time of sentencing. Judges: John Fairgrieve, John Hagensen, James Swanger, James Rulli, Vernon Schreiber, Robert Lewis, Darvin Zimmerman, Scott A. Collier, Greg Gonzales, Kelli Osler, Sonya Langsdorf, Dan Stahnke, Suzan Clark, David Gregerson, Derek Vanderwood and Bernard Veljacic. Judge Protem: Terry Vetter. Court Commissioners: Carin Schienberg, Amy Swingen, Dayann Liebman and Jennifer K. Snider.

SUPERIOR

Mahan, Anthony Ray, 31, 4109 N.E. Marrow Road, 15 days, theft-1. (Lewis, Jan. 19).

Stetsen, Alexandria A., 22, 12509 N.E. 14th Circle, 15 days, possession of heroin. (Lewis, Jan. 19).

Terhorst, Eric Michael, 29, 2114 Wintler Drive, 6 months, possession of methamphetamine. (Lewis, Jan. 19).

Carter, Kyle Caleb, 27, 4601 E., 18th St., 240 days, 2 counts assault-3. (Lewis, Jan. 19).

Williams, Raymond Raynard, 23, 15601 S.E. 1st St., 51 months, assault-3, assault of a child-2, 2 counts protection order violation. (Lewis, Jan. 18).

Gomez, Christina Marie, 20, transient, 30 days, possession of methamphetamine, bail jumping. (Lewis, Jan. 18).

Obijiofor, Chinelo Ifeanyi, 28, 616 N.E. 144th Ave., 15 days, possession of cocaine. (Lewis, Jan. 19).

Bennett, Dina Rene, 55, 2516 N.E. 277th Ave., Camas, 20 days, possession of methamphetamine. (Lewis, Jan. 19).

Owens, Timothy Lashawn, 37, 19631 S.E. 37th Way, Camas, 90 days, assault-2 strangulation. (Stahnke, Jan. 19).

Tipton, Nathan James, 35, 12103 N.E. 132nd Ave., 87 months, burglary-1, unlawful firearm possession-2. (Collier, Jan. 19).

Jones, Lorin Dewayne, 43, transient, 24 months, malicious mischief-2, possession of methamphetamine. (Gonzales, Jan. 18).

Ortiz, Francisco Javier III, 43, 7110 NW. 19th Ave., 180 days, community custody violator. (Lewis, Jan. 18).

Santer, Einor P., 20, 2011 Brandt Road, 29 days, criminal impersonation-1. (Lewis, Jan. 18).

Gifford, Roy De Laine Jr., 51, transient, 51 months, 3 counts assault-3 law enforcement officer. (Lewis, Jan. 18).

Sorrell, Nicole Autumn, 37, 6400 N.E. 129th St., 14 months, possession of methamphetamine with intent to deliver. (Lewis, Jan. 18).