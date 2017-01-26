Battle Ground man pleads guilty to burglary, animal cruelty

A A

A Battle Ground man who slashed a knife at a man and his dog during an argument was sentenced Thursday in Clark County Superior Court to more than two years in prison.

William E. Nelson, 39, pleaded guilty to second-degree assault with a deadly weapon, residential burglary and first-degree animal cruelty in connection with the Aug. 24 disturbance.

Court records say that Vancouver police responded shortly after 7 p.m. to a residence in the 3500 block of Harney Street. A man who lives at the residence, David Schwartz, said Nelson came to the home, and they began arguing over some items Nelson had left there.

Nelson climbed over a low fence and approached Schwartz, then took out a “buck knife” with a 6- to 9-inch blade and attempted to stab him several times, according to a probable cause affidavit.

Schwartz suffered a cut to the left side of his stomach and retreated to the yard. Nelson followed him, however, and slashed at Schwartz’s dog that was tethered to a tree. The dog sustained cuts to the face and neck, the affidavit said.

Another resident, James Clark, told police that Nelson used to live there, too, but had moved out weeks ago. He said that during the altercation, Nelson drove his vehicle in reverse into the garage, damaging the door and a vehicle inside. He also allegedly stole a gas can and damaged Clark’s vehicle, according to court documents.

“After all we’ve done for him. I think he’s where he needs to be,” Clark told the court.

Deputy Prosecutor Aaron Bartlett said Schwartz’s dog was seriously injured and rushed to a veterinarian. The dog survived.

Nelson’s court-appointed defense attorney, Gerry Wear, said his client was trying to retrieve his belongings and that things escalated after he was denied.

Nelson said he’s remorseful over his actions. “I wish I would have handled myself in a more civil manner,” he said.

Judge Daniel Stahnke sentenced him to 26 months in prison, which includes a 12-month deadly weapon enhancement. Nelson was given credit for 112 days in custody.