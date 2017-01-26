Boys basketball: Hockinson 71, Washougal 57

A A

Led by Cameron Venema’s 24 points, the Hawks had four players score in double figures to earn their first 2A Greater St. Helens victory of the season.

The 21- and 23-point quarters against the Panthers are the two highest-scoring quarters of the season, Hockinson coach Manny Melo said.

Venema had three first-quarters 3-pointers and Racanelli had eight of his 12 points in the first quarter to get the Hawks off to a 21-point first quarter.

“Those two guys did an amazing job starting us out,” Melo said.

Peyton Brammer also had 12 points and Ry Paulsen added 11.

Collin Prangley had a game-high 32 points to lead Washougal.

HOCKINSON 71, WASHOUGAL 57

WASHOUGAL — Louie Barles 7, Collin Prangley 32, Jake Klackner 3, Troy Prince-Butterfield 2, Mitchell Leon 0, Carter Murray 0, Carson Adams 12, Bailey Deming 0, Nick Oakes 1. Totals 23 (5) 6-17 57.

HOCKINSON — Devan Riggs 0, Ryder Poverud 3, Canon Racanelli 0, Matt Henry 2, Sawyer Racanelli 12, Matt Gospe 7, Peyton Brammer 12, Ry Paulsen 11, Micah Paulsen 0, Cameron Venema 24. Totals 26 (6) 13-21 71.

Washougal 15 7 19 17–57

Hockinson 21 17 10 23–71

JV — Hockinson won; C — Washougal won.