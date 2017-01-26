Boys basketball: King’s Way Christian 68, Columbia-White Salmon 56

A A

Matt Garrison, Joe Mills and Skyler Freeman led the Knights to a big third-quarter lead as they coasted to a Trico League win on the road.

Garrison had 20 points and nine rebounds, Mills had 19 points and 11 rebounds, and Freeman added 18 points and seven rebounds. King’s Way led 57-32 after three quarters.

KING’S WAY CHRISTIAN 68, COLUMBIA-WHITE SALMON 56

KING’S WAY CHRISTIAN — Nic Pulicella 4, Jared Jarvi 0, Chris Cotton 0, Karter Graves 1, Gage Koenders 0, Joe Mills 19, Matt Bryant 6, Matt Garrison 20, Karson Jones 0, Skyler Freeman 18, Koby Kimball 0. Totals 23-42 (4-14) 18-22 68.

COLUMBIA-WHITE SALMON — Trenton Howard 3, William Gross 17, Lewis Rowlen 9, Eduardo Oriz-Perez 4, Zachary Walker 6, Brady Trullinger 9, Adolfo Alvarez-Padilla 0, Reed Davis 5, Tylan Webster 3. Totals 20-54 (7-25) 9-14 56.

King’s Way 16 21 20 11–68

Columbia 7 16 9 24–56