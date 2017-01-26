Boys basketball: Mark Morris 61, Columbia River 51

A A

The third quarter has haunted the Columbia River Chieftains all season when leading at halftime, and it happened against Thursday against 2A Greater St. Helens League-leading Mark Morris.

The result? Not only did the Chieftains get outscored by double digits in the third, but it led to a 61-51 loss to the Monarchs that handed River its second straight defeat.

River (9-7 overall, 4-4 league) was outscored 20-9 by Mark Morris in the third after holding a 26-22 halftime lead.

Coach David Long said each game this season that the Chieftains hold a halftime lead, they get outscored in the third.

“We can’t win the third quarter,” he explained. “It is our nemesis.”

It happened again Thursday, in spite Jacob Hjort’s 19 points. Spencer Long added 14.

MARK MORRIS 61, COLUMBIA RIVER 51

MARK MORRIS — Fritz 0, Tanner Vaillencourt 6, McNally 0, Hendriksen 0, Masen Baker 7, Connor Strange 7, Tyler Berger 19, Will Burghardt 20, Zach Rismoen 2, Kyle Matthews 0. Totals 26 (3) 6-7 61.

COLUMBIA RIVER — Caden Dezort 5, Mason Waite 0, Jacob Hjort 19, Evan Dirksen 8, Spencer Long 14, Jack Armstrong 3, Spencer Black 2. Totals 21 (7) 2-2 51.

M. Morris 9 13 20 17–51

C. River 16 10 9 16–61

JV — JV River 61-40; River 44-33.