Andrew Rommel had 19 points and 10 rebounds, but Firm Foundation could not overcome 26 turnovers in a 1B Columbia Valley League game on the road in Longview.

THREE RIVERS CHRISTIAN 53, FIRM FOUNDATION 45

FIRM FOUNDATION — Kaden Richter 5, Evan Baker 7, Trayton Maunu 4, Noah Ashton , Andrew Rommel 19, Daniel Kogler 7, August Helmes 3. Totals 16 (1) 12-19 45.

Firm Foundation 13 11 9 12–45

Three Rivers 12 16 14 11–53

JV — Three Rivers 34-23