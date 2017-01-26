Boys basketball: Woodland 43, R.A. Long 37

A A

Bryce Mulder’s 15 points and 10 rebounds kept the Beavers in second place in the 2A Greater St. Helens League standings with a home victory against the Lumberjacks.

First-year Woodland coach Andrew Johnson credited his team playing “really good defense” including holding R.A. Long leading scorer Coby Rothwell to 11 points.

Palmer Dinehart had nine points and nine rebounds and Tanner Sixberry also had nine rebounds to go with his seven points.

WOODLAND 43, R.A. LONG 37

R.A. LONG — Marcus Maryott 2, Coby Rothwell 11, Tyrick Lewis-Clark 9, Conner Wallace 0, Jacob Childers 0, Tanner Rybnikar 5, Keoni Mawae 13. Totals 14 (4) 5-8 43.

WOODLAND — Bryce Mulder 15, Devin Rice 0, Wyatt Harsh 6, Palmer Dinehart 9, Tyler Flanagan 6, Tanner Sixberry 7. Totals 18 (3) 7-13 43.

R.A. Long 9 13 7 8–37

Woodland 16 8 11 8–43

JV — Woodland won; C — RAL won.