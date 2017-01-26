Clark Talks: Podcast explores plans for day center for homeless

A A

Vancouver’s latest weapon in the fight against Clark County’s rising homelessness is a proposed day center in the downtown core.

In this week’s episode of Clark Talks, Columbian reporters Dameon Pesanti and Katie Gillespie speak with Peggy Sheehan, the city’s community development grants manager, about the proposed facility.

The pair chat with Columbian news coordinator Kay Richardson about her weekly feature, “Working in Clark County,” and start a new weekly section with features news coordinator Ashley Swanson to talk about what events are coming up this weekend.

Here’s a list of the events featured:

• Clark College Jazz Festival, 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. Jan. 26; 8 a.m. to 9 p.m. Jan. 27-28. Evening finals begin each day at 7 p.m., with preliminary performances running until 5 p.m. Clark College, 1933 Fort Vancouver Way, Vancouver; $5, free for Clark College students and ages 12 and younger. 360-699-6398 or www.clark.edu/campus-life/arts-events/music/jazz_festival

• The Great Train Show, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Jan. 28-29. Portland Expo Center, 2060 N. Marine Drive, Portland; $10 for Saturday and Sunday, $9 for Sunday, free for ages 11 and younger, $8 for parking. 503-736-5200 or http://trainshow.com/portland

• Edge Storytelling and Magenta Improv Theater, 7 p.m. Jan. 28. Magenta Theater, 1108 Main St., Vancouver; $10 to $12. 360-635-4358 or www.magentatheater.com

• The Ridgefield Comedy Showdown with Don Frost and Lonnie Bruhn, 7:30 p.m. Old Liberty Theater, 115 N. Main Ave., Ridgefield; $10. 360-887-7260 or www.oldlibertytheater.com

• Race For Warmth, 7 a.m. race day registration, 8:30 a.m. kids race, 9 a.m. race start Jan. 29. Clark Public Utilities, 1200 Fort Vancouver Way, Vancouver; $30 to $40, free for kids. www.raceforwarmth.com

• Venersborg Schoolhouse Seed Swap and Giveaway, 1 to 4 p.m. Jan. 29. Historic Venersborg Schoolhouse, 24309 N.E. 209th St., Battle Ground; free, food donations encouraged. 360-901-3951 or www.venersborgschoolhouse.com

• Mochitsuki, 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Jan. 29. Smith Memorial Student Union, Portland State University, 1825 S.W. Broadway, Portland; $10 to $12, $7 to $9 for students and seniors, $4 to $5 for ages 4 to 12, free for 3 and younger or 88 and older. http://mochipdx.org

