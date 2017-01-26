Energy Adviser: Treat your thermostat as the friend it should be

A A

Set properly, your thermostat is a friend. Set inaccurately, it’s an enemy to winter energy savings. This can be especially true with the unusually cold weather we’ve been having.

“During long cold spells, customers should expect to see an increase in their energy bills,” said DuWayne Dunham, energy services supervisor and lead energy counselor for Clark Public Utilities. “Colder weather means everyone uses more heat, possibly stays at home more, or sometimes incorrectly dials up the thermostat.”

Many folks have two common misconceptions about thermostats. One is that if you turn back the temperature, the furnace will end up working harder to reheat your home to its previous comfortable level. Several building-science studies report this isn’t so. The energy needed to warm up a home nearly equals the amount you saved as it cooled down. What you save is the unused energy between the time the temperature stabilizes at its lower level and the next time you need heat — the energy your heating system would otherwise consume had you left the heat up.

The second misconception is that cranking the thermostat higher in the winter provides you more heat and warms your home faster. The summer corollary of this is turning up the air conditioning to cool your home faster. Neither works. Heating and cooling systems move the same amount of heat regardless of a higher thermostat setting in cold periods or the lower setting in hot ones. What changes is how long the system must stay on to reach the temperature you’ve set.

A thermostat is a tool to keep your home comfortable during winter, as well as summer. Like any gizmo, one can go bad — although newer ones rarely do. If you think yours is off, it’s most likely not adjusted correctly or for some other reason sending out a faulty command. A wrong adjustment can make a thermostat fail to switch off a heating system, switch it on erratically, or run it continuously.

You might want to inspect yours if you experience such problems, or call a professional to come take a look.

It may only need some easy maintenance or a quick cleaning to provide the comfort you want for your home again. Here are a few thermostat problems you can look for.

• Do the batteries need replacing? Today’s thermostats with digital readout or electronic keypads rarely fail, but batteries do. If the low power signal is on, simply replace the batteries.

• Is it near a heat source? Any nearby source of heat can create a false reading. Televisions, lamps, space heaters close to one can cause a thermostat to send improper signals to your heating and cooling system.

• Is it dirty? Old technology thermostats, especially mechanical ones, may need cleaning. Dust often stops their contacts from touching. Clean them by first removing the cover and dusting the inside with a soft brush. Next, clean the contacts by sliding a strip of paper back and forth between them.

• Is it level? For models using a mercury switch, being absolutely level is important. A tipped thermostat won’t run the way you expect, and in older homes, it can be important to check occasionally and adjust as the walls shift.

• Does the anticipator need adjustment? This is a tiny wire or coil inside older models that senses the room temperature then sends signals to adjust the heating or cooling accordingly. It usually looks like a flat metal pointer on a scale. It’s moveable. Push the point a bit higher if heat starts and stops too often. Or slide it a bit lower if the heat stays on or off too long. Then wait a while to see if your adjustment worked.

