Evergreen district adjusts due to snow days

Making up for lost time starts today in Evergreen schools, where this month’s snowfall cost the district eight days of classroom instruction.

The school district is holding classes today, which had originally been designated as a day off.

The rescheduling was announced publicly Thursday afternoon in a news release, but parents had already been notified of today’s status, said Gail Spolar, district spokeswoman.

Classes also will be held on Feb. 17, which had originally been scheduled as part of a Friday-through-Monday Presidents Day weekend.

Three more days will be added to the end of the academic year, with school on June 16, 19 and 20.

To meet state attendance requirements, Evergreen Public Schools also is adding 12 minutes to its remaining school days, starting on Monday, Feb. 6; school will start five minutes earlier and end seven minutes later than originally scheduled.

The revisions will enable Evergreen to meet the state requirement of an average of 1,027 hours of instruction for the school year. It satisfies the prescribed waiver process that can be triggered once the governor issues an emergency declaration, which he did for the snow event beginning Jan. 10.

For high school seniors, graduation dates remain the same, and the last class day will be June 13.

“We appreciate the input and willingness of our school board, labor unions, staff and parents to allow us to come up with this innovative solution to meet the educational needs of our students,” Evergreen Public Schools Superintendent John Deeder said in the news release.

Calendar information, new school start and dismissal times and other information is available at www.evergreenps.org/snow-days.