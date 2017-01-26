Ford reports $4.6B full-year profit despite Q4 drop

A A

DETROIT — Ford Motor Company posted one of its best full-year profits Thursday, triggering $9,000 profit-sharing checks for more than 56,000 hourly workers.

The automaker reported a drop in net income of $800 million in the fourth quarter of 2016 due in part to relatively new pension accounting. Safety recalls over a door hatch amounted to another $600 million hit. But those declines were more than made up by earlier quarters for a total net gain of $4.6 billion for the year.

Because 2015 was such a strong year for Ford, year-over-year comparisons for 2016 could be tough.

Wholesale volume and revenue was down in the last three months of the year and flat for 2016. Revenue was $38.7 billion for the quarter and $151.8 billion for the year, up $2.2 billion from 2015.

Pretax profit was powered by strong truck sales in North America, with a 9.7 percent operating margin in the region. Overall, it helped drive a companywide $2.1 billion pretax profit in the quarter, contributing to $10.4 billion for the year, the second-best in company history. Last year, the company made a record $10.8 in profit before taxes.

Profit, excluding some items, was 30 cents a share, according to the company, a figure in line with the consensus from several groups of Wall Street analysts.

The company did well financially in its strongest regions. For the quarter, the company made money in North America, Europe (including a record profit and operating margin) and Asia Pacific, and lost money in South America and the Middle East and Africa regions.

Global growth should continue to keep Ford’s financial results strong during this year, according to company officials. But the uncertainty and possible volatility caused by new policies from the Trump administration, together with a slowing U.S. auto market, has prompted in part the automaker to stockpile more cash.

The number of cars and lights trucks sold in the U.S. this year — the company’s most important market — is also expected to drop to 17.7 million from 17.9 million sold in 2016, Ford documents said.

For Ford’s workers in the U.S., a potentially worrying sign may be plans for reduced production to match slowing demand. Ford plans to build 815,000 cars and trucks in North America in the first three months of this year, down 39,000 from the same quarter last year.

Company officials attributed the reduced production to the expectation for lower sales to fleet customers and a reduced inventory of Ford Fusion sedan.

Ford CEO Mark Fields said overall, the most recent earnings report “underscores the substantial progress we are making in expanding our business to be an auto and a mobility company.”

The results were not surprising. Ford said earlier this month that it remains on track to earn a pretax profit of about $10.2 billion for 2016 and said it will boost its first-quarter dividend to investors by $200 million.

As a result of the company’s performance in 2016, the automaker has said shareholders will receive a special dividend of 5 cents per share for the first quarter.