Girls basketball: Columbia-White Salmon 50, King’s Way Christian 43

MacKenzie Ellertson (20 points) and Hannah Moats (14) accounted for 34 of the Knights’ points, but King’s Way was unable to pick up its first league victory on the road.

COLUMBIA-WHITE SALMON 50, KING’S WAY CHRISTIAN 43

KING’S WAY CHRISTIAN — Gracie Brown 4, Bethany Hutchin 2, Hannah Moats 14, Grace Schular, Madison Bertrand 0, Amber Kolb 3, Gigi Conway 0, Hannah Nichols 0, MacKenzie Ellertson 20, Zoe Feldman 0, Kaisha Stokes 0. Totals 13 (4) 13-17 43

COLUMBIA-WHITE SALMON — Angelie Sampson 2, Yazmin Nunez-Cordoba 2, Carlee Trullinger 0, Bailey Gimlin 0, Keylarae Manly 12, Samantha Tardiff 6, Waldron 2, Kathirin Hylton 14, Drew Harmon 12. Totals 24 (1) 1-2 50

King’s Way 9 14 7 13–43

Columbia 12 14 11 13–50