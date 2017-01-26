Girls basketball: La Center 74, Castle Rock 39

A A

Taylor Stephens had 17 of her game-high 27 points in the first quarter, as the Wildcats rolled to the road victory to push their record to 16-0.

Stephens added five steals and four assists.

Taylor Mills added 10 points and nine rebounds.

LA CENTER 74, CASTLE ROCK 39

LA CENTER — Laynie Erickson 9, Alyssa McKnight 5, Whitley Seter 2, Molly Edwards 10, Natasha Lewis 0, Bethany Whitten 8, Madison Rose 0, Taylor Mills 13, Mia Edwards 0, Katie Nelson 0, Taylor Stephens 27. Totals 28 (5) 13-19.

CASTLE ROCK — Kerianne Cline 4, Nakayla Ehrhorn 15, Megan Keeling 5, Kaylee Cline 4, Hanna Lair 3, Logann Golden 0, Mackenzie Becker 0, Rachel Anderson 4, Kaitlyn Sullivan 2, Ellen Hadaller 2. Totals 13 (6) 7-13.

La Center 30 22 19 3–74

C. Rock 9 13 7 10–39

JV — La Center won.